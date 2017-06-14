'Shadow of the Colossus' to Be Remastered for PS4

Sony has announced that they will introduce a remake of the critically acclaimed title "Shadow of the Colossus" in 2018.

During the Sony press conference at the ongoing Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) 2017, the company confirmed that they are developing a remake of the game for the PlayStation 4. "Shadow of the Colossus" will launch next year.

Aside from the announcement, the studio shared a trailer for "Shadow of the Colossus," giving a sneak peek at its gameplay.

Unlike most games, the PlayStation-exclusive does not have towns that players can explore, dungeons to navigate, or extra characters to interact with. It also does not also come with dialogue. And more importantly, gamers will not be up against a plethora of enemies. Players only need to defeat the colossi.

The game follows the story of a young man named Wander, who desires to enter the cursed valley to slay the monstrous beasts called colossi so he can resurrect a woman named Mono. In the game, players have to make it through a series of battles against the creatures. Wander needs to defeat all 16 colossi to claim victory. The battles are unique since each time gamers need to figure out the colossi's weakness in order to defeat it.

As seen in the trailer, each battle is set in a distinct terrain. Some take place in rocky areas with high ground, but it remains unclear if Wander can take advantage of them. Another scene is set in what seems to be a temple with large stone arcs where players can seek shelter. But others are set in an open field that exposes the tiny human completely.

"Shadow of the Colossus," which was launched in Japan as "Wander and the Colossus," made its debut in 2005 for the PlayStation 2. The action-adventure title is a recipient of BAFTA games awards for Artistic Achievement and for Action & Adventure.

"Shadow of the Colossus" is slated to premiere sometime in 2018 on the PlayStation 4.