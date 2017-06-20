'Shadow of the Tomb Raider' Release Date News and Updates: Leak Features Logo and Concept Art

A few days after the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3), the gaming community thought they have been given everything they need to know about the upcoming video game and consoles. However, a recent leak has given away free details about "Shadow of the Tomb Raider."

Tomb Raider official website"Rise of the Tomb Raider's" second installment, "Shadow of the Tomb Raider," reportedly in development

Considering that "Rise of the Tomb Raider" was released over two years ago, fans expected that developer Crystal Dynamics would come back with a new installment for the series. "Tomb Raider" has always been a popular title and it would indeed make sense for the game developers to release another one for the series given the seemingly unending demand for it.

"Shadow of the Tomb Raider" has not been officially announced. The first leak that gave way to it came from a Montreal-based redditor. The rumored title also did not get any mention from Crystal Dynamics or publisher Square Enix during E3. But now, a second major leak gives the fans hope that it is indeed in the development process.

According to reports, the leak features the logo and art for "Shadow of the Tomb Raider." Although the webpage has been taken down shortly after the hype began, they were able to take note of a few key details. For one, the concept art came from TakeOff, a creative agency in Los Angeles. Square Enix has not given any comment on the matter, but fans were just happy to see the title's heroine, Lara Croft.

If the game is not ready to be experienced yet, the leaks indicate that someone out there is already making a logo and key art for it. Although no one from Crystal Dynamics, TakeOff, or Square Enix has commented, fans are feasting on the newly revealed details. However, they would have to be patient until any one of the tech giants gives them the confirmation they have been waiting for.

In the meantime, fans can enjoy "Rise of the Tomb Raider" on PlayStation 4 (PS4), Xbox One, Xbox 360, and PC.