'Shadow Of War' Nemesis System to Include More Dramatic Stories

One of the features announced for the upcoming open world role-playing video game is the improved Nemesis System, which was introduced in "Shadow of Mordor" in 2014. In an interview with PlayStation LifeStyle, the developer revealed that they would be addressing some of the issues in the first game and will create a more advanced and stronger system in the sequel. Monolith mentioned that they considered the stories that gamers felt so intensely about in "Shadow of Mordor," especially with regards to personal enemies.

"Then, we focused a lot on adding similar emotional hooks and memories to your followers, and this allowed us to create new types of stories and connections. When it gets really fun is when we have interactions between your enemies and followers, resulting in betrayals and rivalries that can be a lot like relationships between friends and brothers. It brings the world and Orc society to life in a new way," Monolith explained.

The improved Nemesis System will reportedly be more purposeful, as players build their own armies and overpower Mordor.

Meanwhile, one of the speculations about the Nemesis System is it comes with the creation of a powerful AI that can track down players in the real world. According to PC GamesN, leaked documents reveal that Monolith Productions would be using techniques "inspired by the NSA," where players can use mobile phone towers to seize Internet-enabled devices like drones and smart cards to control them.

This feature will allegedly be possible if gamers will always be online. Based on an internal review process made by Monolith, feedbacks on the AI were said to be mostly positive. When asked if the content on the leaked document is true, one of the company's representative reportedly smiled and refused to comment further.

"Middle-earth: Shadow of War" will be available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC on Aug. 22.