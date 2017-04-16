'Shadow of War' Gameplay Walkthrough Previews Nemesis System

Monolith Productions recently worked hand in hand with IGN to release a new gameplay walkthrough video detailing several aspects of the upcoming action role-playing game "Middle-earth: Shadow of War." Not only does the footage show off the Gondorian city of Minas Ithil, it also offers a sneak peek at the game title's Nemesis system.

Youtube/Shadow of War A screenshot from the official announcement trailer of "Shadow of War."

The existence of the game was officially revealed in late February, and Monolith later explained that the upcoming sequel to "Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor" will "massively" increase the scale of the original video game.

According to GameRant, it seems the company has delivered on that promise based on the latest gameplay offering, as the size and scope of Minas Ithil alone looks very huge while under siege by the Dark Lord's forces.

IGN's gameplay walkthrough for "Shadow of War" opens with an introduction by Michael de Plater, Monolith's vice president of creative.

Then, the video shows the player at an orc encampment, receiving intelligence by means of attacking his enemies with stealth, and roaming around the city with more verticality than what the previous game entry offered. The urban environment also shows how the game is more adaptive to a varied approach to combat.

When it comes to the Nemesis system of "Shadow of War," the gameplay walkthrough displays how it will be more integrated into the game sequel's plot. For example, the Orc commander will actually be different for every gamer. Moreover, Talion will also have more allies in this game, with de Plater stating that the game's protagonist will be getting more people to join on his side while he fights with the Gondorian army.

As for its graphics, "Shadow of War" has a very similar appearance with its predecessor in terms of design, but is also more detailed in certain areas of the game's environment, according to WWG.

"Middle-earth: Shadow of War" is scheduled for launch on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC on Aug. 22.