'Shadow Tactics: Blades of Shogun' Release News: PC Game Arrives on PlayStation 4, Xbox One With Free Demo

Facebook/shadowtactics 'Shadow Tactics: Blades of Shogun' has been released for console players.

"Shadow Tactics: Blades of Shogun," a game that was originally released on the PC, is now available on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

The game was first released in December 2016 on the PC. It has received positive reception from both critics and fans, which has contributed to its overall popularity. Now, console players can enjoy the game in all its glory.

For those who are on the fence about whether to buy it, a free demo can be downloaded so that players can give it a shot before committing to a purchase.

"Shadow Tactics: Blades of Shogun" is set in the Edo period of ancient Japan and requires tactical stealth in order to complete. Players are given control of five different characters who must carry out their missions unseen. The five characters are Ninja, Samurai, Geisha, Trapper and Sniper. All of them come with a certain set of skills.

With the success of "Shadow Tactics: Blades of Shogun," fans are wondering if there will be more content or even a sequel in the future. Mimimi Productions' Communications Director Dennis Huszak assured them that the door is always open for more, but the studio still has its hands full with another project, which he believes fans of "Shadow Tactics: Blades of Shogun" will also love.

"There's always a chance, yes," Huszak told Wccftech. "Currently, we're working on our next project, but that doesn't mean that we couldn't return to the world of ninja and samurai in a future title. When we created the IP, we also thought about games taking place in different settings, something that fans also suggested many times in our Steam Forums: Shadow Tactics: China, Shadow Tactics: Wild West, and so on. The formula works very well with that, so we'll see where the future takes us."

"Shadow Tactics: Blades of Shogun" was released to consoles on Aug. 1.