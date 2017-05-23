'Shadow Warrior 2' Rolls Out for Consoles; 'Shadow Warrior Collection' Available on PS4, Includes First Game for Free

For fans of "Shadow Warrior," the wait was well worth it as the highly anticipated sequel to the first-person shooter just came out on Friday, May 19. "Shadow Warrior 2" was recently released for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, according to an announcement by game developers Flying Wild Hog and Devolver Digital.

Instead of just one game, however, buying the upcoming "Shadow Warrior 2" will also include the original "Shadow Warrior" game. The announcement was made by the team on the PlayStation news blog, where Tadek Zielinski, Community Manager for Flying Wilf Hog, broke the news.

"Shadow Warrior 2" will launch on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on May 19, and buyers of this latest version of the classic first-person shooter will get treated to a free upgrade to the "Shadow Warrior Collection" bundle. This bundle includes the new game, plus a free download of "Shadow Warrior" for the PlayStation 4 as well, for no extra charge.

"Shadow Warrior 2 is Flying Wild Hog's biggest game to date and we're thrilled that it's arriving on PS4 next week," Zielinski said in the company's announcement. "Our hope is that fans of the first game will appreciate how Shadow Warrior 2 takes everything to the next level and that new players will enjoy the free download of Shadow Warrior alongside their purchase of Shadow Warrior 2." Zielinski continued, as quoted by VG 247.

Whether the "Shadow Warrior Collection" bundle will also make its way to the Xbox platform is yet to be announced by Flying Wild Hog as of this time. So far, players on the Xbox One can take advantage of the discount for the first game included with the "Shadow Warrior 2 - Launch Edition," which is available on the Xbox store.

"Shadow Warrior 2" will also get discounted to $35, down from its original price of $40, starting from May 19 up to June 2, according to Gamespot.