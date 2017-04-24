'Shadowhunters' Renewed or Canceled News: Season 3 Greenlit by Freeform

"Shadowhunters" has been renewed for a third season.

Facebook/ShadowhuntersSeries A promotional photo for Freeform's fantasy series "Shadowhunters."

The cast of the Freeform series announced the renewal during a Facebook Live Q&A on Friday, April 22, as part of the network's upfront presentation. The third season will premiere in 2018 and will have 20 episodes.

"Shadowhunters" is based on the best-selling book series "The Mortal Instruments" by author Cassandra Clare. It follows the story of Clary, a young woman who discovers that she's a half-angel demon hunter shortly after celebrating her 18th birthday. The Freeform series follows the plotline of the novels but has also begun to diverge from the book series with the introduction of new characters and storylines.

The series stars Katherine McNamara as Clary Fray, Dominic Sherwood as Jace Wayland, Alberto Rosende as Simon Lewis, Emeraude Toubia as Isabelle Lightwood, Matthew Daddario as Alec Lightwood, Isaiah Mustafa as Luke Garroway, and Harry Shum Jr. as Magnus Bane.

"Shadowhunters" returns for the second half of season 2 in June, with Shadowhunters and Downworlders reeling from what happened at the New York Institute during the show's winter finale.

As the rift between the two sides grows larger, the team and their Downworld friends and lovers are caught in the middle of the dangerous divide. Clary, Jace, Alec and Isabelle are torn between the Clave's rules and what they feel is right as they try to help forge a new beginning for everyone.

In the upcoming second half of the current season, relationships will be tested and a new Shadowhunter named Sebastian (Will Tudor) will join the fray. The Seelie Queen will also step out of the shadows in the summer season.

"Shadowhunters" is produced by Constantin Film and executive produced by Todd Slavkin, Darren Swimmer, McG, Michael Reisz, Matt Hastings, Mary Viola, Martin Moszkowicz and Robert Kulzer.

"Shadowhunters" will return for season 2B on Monday, June 5 at 8 p.m. EDT on Freeform.