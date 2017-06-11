'Shadowhunters' Season 2 Episode 12 Spoilers: Valentine Starts Acting Strange, Claims to Be Magnus in 'You Are Not Your Own'

The summer premiere of Freeform's popular fantasy series, "Shadowhunters," left fans in a state of shock when one of the protagonists, the warlock Magnus (Harry Shum Jr.), was shown walking down the street and uttering the words, "Disgusting warlock."

YouTube/FreeformOn the next episode of “Shadowhunters,” Alan van Sprang, who originally plays the role of Valentine Morgenstern, will try to convince Matthew Daddario’s Alec Lightwood that he is really the warlock Magnus Bane trapped in a villain’s body.

Something has apparently happened to one of the Shadowhunters' most trusted Downworlder allies, and it's something that will not bode well to everyone else concerned as the back-half of the series' second season continues. Not even Valentine (Alan van Sprang), who seems to have benefited from it the most, is pleased with this rather disorienting development.

As it turns out, Azazel (Brett Donahue), the demon that Alec (Matthew Daddario) summoned in the previous episode, has managed to swap Valentine's soul into Magnus' body and vice versa in the brief moment that he got hold of Valentine's head.

And now, one of the biggest threats to humanity's existence is running free, while one of the champions of peace and order is trapped in the Institute, with no hope of ever proving who he really is.

The official trailer for the upcoming episode shows Valentine — who is really Magnus at this point — trying to convince the Institute that he's not who he seems to be. And although at one point Alec already seems like he's ready to listen to what this Valentine has to say, his best friend Jace (Dominic Sherwood) warns him not to fall for the enemy's lies.

YouTube/Freeform

Will Magnus ever convince anyone who he really is and get his body back? Or will Valentine eventually warm up to his new vessel once he realizes the benefits of being Magnus Bane, and thus learn to play the part?

The official synopsis for the episode titled "You Are Not Your Own" presents yet another complication that may just prove to be beneficial to Magnus in Valentine's body. Newcomer Sebastian (Will Tudor) will be trying to break his father out of prison and the warlock's fate depends on the success — or failure — of this plan.

Izzy (Emeraude Toubia) will also be settling things with Raphael (David Castro) as Clary (Katherine McNamara) deals with the pressure of having to choose between Jace and Simon (Alberto Rosende).

"Shadowhunters" season 2 episode 12 airs on Monday, June 12, at 8 p.m. ET on Freeform.