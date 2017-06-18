'Shadowhunters' Season 2 Episode 13 Spoilers: Will a Downworlder Uprising Start?

The Institute is cracking down on the Downworlders, both friends and foes alike, on the next episode of the popular fantasy series, "Shadowhunters." Will duty once again cause Clary (Katherine McNamara) and Jace (Dominic Sherwood) to be at odds with each other?

YouTube/FreeformA screenshot from the next episode of Freeform's fantasy series "Shadowhunters," featuring Dominic Sherwood as Jace Wayland.

According to the official synopsis for the upcoming episode titled "Those of Demon Blood," the death of several Shadowhunters will lead the Institute to utilize some controversial methods of tracking the Downworlders in order to prevent a potential uprising. What controversial method will this be, and how will the Downworlders react to it?

The official trailer for the episode provides a quick answer to this. Apparently, the Institute wants to implant tracking chips on all Downworlders in order to keep track of their activities and apprehend them should they decide to revolt against the Shadowhunters. But when Jace and Alec (Matthew Daddario) went to talk to Luke (Isaiah Mustafa) about it, Luke immediately questioned their intentions.

YouTube/Freeform

"Are you questioning me or are you accusing me?" the Alpha wolf asks.

But it seems that not even previously established friendships and alliances can keep Jace from fulfilling his duties to the Institute, especially after finding out that he is the grandson of Inquisitor Herondale (Mimi Kuzyk). Moreover, he will be locking Simon (Alberto Rosende) up, much to Clary's surprise. How will this move affect Jace and Clary's already strained relationship?

On the other hand, Alec and Magnus' (Harry Shum Jr.) relationship will once again be put to the test when Alec, by force of duty, asks for his boyfriend's hair for a DNA test to clear him, beyond a doubt, of involvement in the recent Shadowhunter deaths. Will Magnus cooperate without a fight, or will this request upset him and ultimately turn him against Alec and the rest of the Shadowhunters?

"Shadowhunters" season 2 episode 13 airs on Monday, June 19, at 8 p.m. ET on Freeform.