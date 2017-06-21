'Shadowhunters' Season 2 Episode 14 Spoilers: Clary to Choose Jace?

For a character that no one has seen yet, the Seelie Queen is about to force "Shadowhunters" protagonist Clary Fray (Katherine McNamara) to make a choice between Jace (Dominic Sherwood) and Simon (Alberto Rosende). The romantic albeit suspenseful twist comes after the trio is captured in "Shadowhunters" season 2 episode 14.

Titled "The Fair Folk," Clary is set to give a kiss to the one she desires the most in order to free Jace and Simon from the vines wrapped around their bodies when they were captured. According to the synopsis, Clary, Simon, and Jace were successful in infiltrating the Seelie Court. However, because they were captured, the journey might end in a relationship disaster.

Although one would expect that Clary would automatically kiss Simon since he is the boyfriend, recent developments between her and Jace will threaten the relationship. So far, there has been no spoilers about who Clary will choose, but fans are expecting a twist from the showrunners of "Shadowhunters."

Meanwhile, reports reveal that the Seelie Queen may actually be "Modern Family" actress Sarah Hyland, who recently tweeted about appearing on the show. Some fans even insist that the Seelie Queen's voice sounds a lot like Hyland. The celebrity has not commented on the speculations, but there is a good chance that fans may have gotten it right this time.

"Shadowhunters" focuses on the life of Clary, who finds out on her birthday that she is a human angel hybrid tasked to hunt demons. She is thrust into the responsibility when her mother is kidnapped and has since been trying to fulfill her duty. Life has never been easy for the show's protagonist, but "The Fair Folk" may finally test her relationship between Simon and Jace.

"Shadowhunters" season 2 episode 4 was written by Taylor Mallory and is scheduled to air on June 26 on Freeform.