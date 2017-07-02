'Shadowhunters' Season 2 Episode 15 Spoilers: Simon's Grief Takes Him Down a Dark Path in 'A Problem of Memory'

YouTube/FreeformA screenshot of Simon (Alberto Rosende) from the next episode of Freeform’s hit fantasy series “Shadowhunters.”

Hearts are broken and souls are potentially corrupted in the next episode of Freeform's popular fantasy series "Shadowhunters."

After Clary (Katherine McNamara) was forced to reveal her true feelings for the sake of freeing two of the most important men in her life from the ensnaring grip of some magical vines in the Seelie Court, her decision will have some very serious ramifications in Simon's (Alberto Rosende) life from here on out.

The official trailer for the upcoming episode titled "A Problem of Memory" opens up with Clary desperately trying to reassure Simon that she loves her, only to be told by Simon to stop saying such things because he now knows beyond a doubt that she does not mean it the way he means it. And while in the midst of trying to put the broken pieces of his heart together, Simon will end up taking a rather dark path that can potentially break his soul as well.

It probably isn't a good idea to be getting back on the scene too soon, especially for a relatively young vampire as Simon. But he does and now he will have to deal with the consequences of an action he seems to only vaguely remember.

"I think I killed a mundane," he confesses in the trailer, much to Clary's disbelief.

Will Simon ever be able to move past what he thinks he did? Did he really end up killing an innocent mundane in his grief? And will Clary ever be able to help him know for sure, perhaps even prove that he has not otherwise killed anyone, before the Institute puts Simon up on trial for his alleged crime?

Elsewhere, the Institute prepares to transport their prisoner Valentine (Alan Van Sprang) with help from Magnus (Harry Shum Jr.), who will, in turn, be forced to show Alec (Matthew Daddario) a side to him that he never wants his boyfriend to see.

"Shadowhunters" season 2 will be taking a break this week and will be back with episode 15 on Monday, July 10, at 8 p.m. EDT on Freeform.