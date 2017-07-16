'Shadowhunters' Season 2 Episode 16 Spoilers: Simon Struggles With His Past; Clary and Jace Face Complications

On the next episode of "Shadowhunters" season 2, Simon (Alberto Rosende) will struggle in figuring out what he should do about his past. Meanwhile, Clary (Katherine McNamara) and Jace (Dominic Sherwood) might have complications on their next mission.

"Shadowhunters" season 2 episode 16 titled "Day of Atonement" will feature Simon having a big struggle coming to terms with his identity.

According to the episode synopsis, the Jewish Day of Atonement will make Simon face his past. He will have a hard time thinking about how to confess about being a vampire and his family's history.

He will also worry about not being able to control his vampire urges because of the stress that he is currently in. But Maia (Alisha Wainwright) will step up to support Simon even if he doesn't want her to.

Meanwhile, Clary and Jace will go on a mission that might create complications between them.

Previously on "Shadowhunters" season 2, the former lovers shared a kiss. However, Clary told Jace that it meant nothing, closing the possibility of rekindling their relationship.

Now, Clary is in a relationship with Simon. However, an upcoming mission with Jace might complicate their working relationship.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Clary will realize how she really feels about Jace when he's put in a situation of grave danger. Clary's realization will affect the way she sees everything between her and Jace.

Meanwhile, Jace will also face a journey of figuring out what his family heritage really means and how other people are related to him.

"We're going to do a lot more discovery into Valentine (Alan van Sprang) and Jace and other characters that we previously didn't know were connected to Jace and other characters throughout the story," Sherwood revealed.

"Shadowhunters" season 2 airs every Monday at 8 p.m. EDT on Freeform.