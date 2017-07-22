'Shadowhunters' Season 2 Episode 18 Spoilers: Will the Shadowhunters Discover Jonathan's Hiding Place?

Facebook/ShadowhuntersSeries Will Max die in "Shadowhunters" season 2?

The residents of the Institute will be on heightened alert on the next episode of "Shadowhunters" season 2.

According to the synopsis of the episode called "Awake, Arise, or Be Forever Fallen," everyone will be on their toes as they find more clues about Jonathan's (Will Tudor) whereabouts after a destructive attack on the Institute took place.

But despite the chaos, both Simon (Alberto Rosende) and Maia (Alisha Wainwright) will help a new Downworlder that they will meet.

The episode 18 of "Shadowhunters" season 2 will be aired by Freeform on Monday, July 31, at 8 p.m. EDT.

Meanwhile, the show's press panel appearance at the 2017 San Diego Comic-Con finally unveiled Sarah Hyland's upcoming role in the supernatural drama.

According to reports, the "Modern Family" star will play the role of the grown-up Seelie Queen in two upcoming episodes of the Freeform TV series.

Fans of the show could recall that Jace (Dominic Sherwood), Clary (Katherine McNamara), and Simon (Alberto Rosende) have been terrorized by the little Sellie Queen portrayed by Lola Flannery in episode 14 called "The Fair Folk."

During the cast's appearance at TVLine's Comic-Con interview area, several stars cannot help but praise their guest star on the show. "She is the most beautiful Seelie Queen," actress Emeraude Toubia stated. "When you see her in costume, her eyes just pop out." On the other hand, McNamara also added that everything about Hyland's presence seems right. "When she walks on set, it's perfect," the actress also said.

The guest star is not a stranger to the cast of the show, since she is confirmed to be dating Sherwood in real life.

Hyland's appearance in the series will be seen on Aug. 7 and Aug. 14, but those who attended the press panel at the SDCC 2017 already saw a sneak peek of the character.