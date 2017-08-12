'Shadowhunters' Season 2 Finale 'Beside Still Water' Spoilers: Who Is the Traitor?

In the summer finale of Freeform's supernatural drama "Shadowhunters," Jace (Dominic Sherwood) and Clary (Katherine McNamara) will face more challenges apart from the inevitable clash when a traitor in their midst will be revealed.

Facebook/ShadowhuntersSeries Who is the traitor in "Shadowhunters" season 2?

As revealed in the synopsis of the summer finale of "Shadowhunters" season 2, titled "Beside Still Water," the double agent, the traitor who has infiltrated the ranks of the Clave will finally be revealed. This revelation will shock the young shadowhunters.

When they learn the identity of the traitor, Jace and Clary will prepare for an even bigger clash against Shadowhunter hybrids, and downworlders such as vampires, warlocks, seelies, and werewolves.

Elsewhere in the episode, the Lightwood siblings, Alec (Matthew Daddario) and (Emeraude Toubia) Izzy, will have to face hordes of demons that have been spawned out of nowhere.

A trailer for the upcoming episode shows Alec approaching Magnus Bane (Harry Shum Jr.) for help. He tells the warlock that his sister has located the rift where demons have spawned and asks him to seal it. But the rather awkward encounter between the two, who clearly harbor feelings for each other, ends quite well. Before Magnus agrees to seal off the rift, he explains that he will not be doing it because of Alec but because it will save many lives.

As for Luke (Isaiah Mustafa) and Simon (Alberto Rosende), the pair will be heading to Seelie Court, to appeal to their Queen (Sarah Hyland) and deal with unfinished business.

Fans should also expect to see Will Tudor appear in "Beside Still Water" as Jonathan Morgenstern a.k.a. Sebastian, and Alisha Wainwright as Maia Roberts.

The series is based on the novels penned by Cassandra Clare, titled "The Mortal Instruments."

"Shadowhunters" season 2 episode 20, titled "Beside Still Water," airs on Monday, Aug. 14, at 8 p.m. EDT on Freeform.