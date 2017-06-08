'Shadowhunters' Season 2 Latest News: 'Modern Family' Actress Sarah Hyland to Guest Star

"Modern Family" actress Sarah Hyland is set to guest star in the second half of the second season of Freeform's "Shadowhunters."

(Photo: Facebook/ShadowhuntersSeries)A promotional photo of Freeform's fantasy series "Shadowhunters."

According to a report by Variety, Hyland will be appearing in two episodes of the supernatural series this summer. While her character is still being kept under wraps, her role is being described as a "special guest appearance." Further details about her participation in the show will be released at a later date.

Hyland has starred on ABC's "Modern Family" for eight seasons. Aside from her anticipated guest appearance in "Shadowhunters," the actress has also played a role in ABC's "Dirty Dancing," and has provided her voice for Disney Junior's "Lion King" series, "The Lion Guard."

Her upcoming appearance in Freeform's series will also be bringing her together in a project with her real-life boyfriend Dominic Sherwood, who plays one of the lead roles in the show.

"Shadowhunters" is a web series adaptation of "The Mortal Instruments" book series written by Cassandra Clare. Aside from Sherwood, the cast of the popular online series includes Katherine McNamara, Alberto Rosende, Emeraude Toubia, Matthew Daddario, Isaiah Mustafa and Harry Shum, Jr.

The fantasy series from Freeform has just resumed its second season on Monday, June 5, and the episode showed the arrival of a new character named Sebastian Verlac (Will Tudor), an enigmatic British shadowhunter that should not be trusted.

In the same episode, it was also revealed that Jace (Sherwood) and Clary (McNamara) are not actually related to each other. Upon learning the truth, Clary admitted to Jace that she needed some time to process the newfound information, but she also assured him that they will be figuring things out together.

Meanwhile, Simon (Rosende) has grown worried about his new abilities, afraid that he could burst into flames without warning. He also had to deal with Raphael (David Castro), who has been pestering him about his new powers.

In the latter part of the episode, a new villain named Azazel was also introduced, and he is revealed to be someone notorious for bringing trouble to humankind.

"Shadowhunters" season 2 airs Mondays at 8 p.m. EDT on Freeform.