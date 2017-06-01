'Shadowhunters' Season 2 Return Date, Spoilers: Who Will Clary Choose Between Jace and Simon?

The summer premiere of the back-half of "Shadowhunters" season 2 is coming, and Jace (Dominic Sherwood) may finally be able to tell Clary (Katherine McNamara) the truth about their relation, or the lack thereof.

Facebook/ShadowhuntersSeriesPromotional banner for Freeform’s hit supernatural series “Shadowhunters.”

By the end of the midseason finale, Valentine (Alan Van Spring) told Jace that he's not really his son. And although this revelation lifted the biggest burden that has been haunting Jace for a long time, seeing Clary laughing blissfully in the arms of her new beau Simon (Alberto Rosende) kept him from telling his beloved the truth — that they are not really related, and could, therefore, be together again.

An exclusive season 2B promo shared by Entertainment Weekly reveals that Jace will eventually be able to tell Clary the truth, which would then force Clary to confront her feelings for the man she truly loves and for the best friend who picked her up from the ashes of what she thought was a forbidden love.

The clip showed Clary knocking on a door and declaring, "I want to be with you," to an unseen person. Who will Clary choose to be with in the end, and what will her reasons be for choosing this man? Moreover, how will the other man deal with the imminent heartbreak that's about to befall him?

There will surely be lots of work to focus on as a greater demon is set loose on the streets of Manhattan. In the upcoming premiere episode titled "Mea Maxima Culpa," the Shadowhunters and the Downworlders will be trying to pick up the pieces of their lives after Valentine's attack on the Institute. The Downworlders will be hard pressed to think of the best thing to do to survive now that their numbers have significantly dwindled.

Jace will still be dealing with the truth he can't tell Clary, while also trying to rise above the guilt he feels for the part he played in the activation of the Soul Sword. On the other hand, Izzy (Emeraude Toubia) continues to struggle on the road to recovery and is set to encounter a mysterious stranger who calls himself Sebastian (Will Tudor).

And as for Simon, he has to try to understand his new status as a Daylighter or a vampire able to walk in daylight.

"Shadowhunters" season 2B premieres on Monday, June 5, at 8 p.m. EDT on Freeform.