'Shadowhunters' Season 2 Spoilers: Clary Searches for Valentine and Sebastian With the Downworlders; Simon Reaches Out to Seelie Queen

Facebook/ShadowhuntersSeries Will Tudor as Sebastian Verlac/Jonathan Morgenstern.

The world seems to be headed for war in the upcoming episode of "Shadowhunters" season 2. In episode 19, Clary will try to persuade Simon to confront the Seelie Queen as the search for Valentine and Sebastian get the Downworlders to work together.

Titled "Hail and Farewell," the episode will follow Clary as she expresses how she feels about her life. At one point in the episode, she will talk to Jace and tells him that she does not want to be afraid all the time anymore. During their conversation, he will sympathize and says that he knows where she is coming from since coping with the loss of a loved one is never an easy thing.

Despite having a hard time dealing with her own problems, there are still some things that Clary must do. In the upcoming episode, she will give all her time and effort to search for Valentine and Sebastian with the Downworlders. The teaser for the episode reveals that she will ask Simon to contact the Seelie Queen as they conduct the search, but it looks like his efforts and attempts to talk with the Queen will turn to naught.

According to reports, viewers will witness a tremendous change in power next episode as the Seelie Queen appears for the first time in the series. The character was first announced at the 2017 San Diego Comic-Con, and Monday night's episode will mark her first appearance on the show.

Episode 19 is going to be "Shadowhunters" season 2's penultimate episode, so viewers can expect the tension, violence and thrill to heighten as Valentine and Jonathan fight for the possession of the Mortal Instruments. Meanwhile, before the show takes a hiatus again for season 3, it is likely that fans will witness how a decision made by the Downworlders could lead to a major war.

"Shadowhunters" season 2, episode 19 will air on Aug. 7, Monday, 8 p.m. EDT on Freeform.