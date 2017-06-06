'Shadowhunters' Season 2 Spoilers: 'Modern Family' Star Sarah Hyland to Appear in Two Episodes

Sarah Hyland has landed a mysterious role in Freeform's "Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments" season 2B.

facebook/ShadowhuntersSeries Promo image for "Shadowhunter" season 2

Variety revealed that the "Modern Family" star will appear in two upcoming episodes in the second half of the fantasy TV series based on Cassandra Clare's best-selling novel, "The Mortal Instruments."

Hyland will join her real-life boyfriend Dominic Sherwood, who portrays the role of Jace Wayland in the series.

While the details about Hyland's character remain unknown, the network is slated to reveal more information about her "special guest appearance" in the coming days.

Meanwhile, actor Isaiah Mustafa revealed in an interview with TVLine that Sebastian Verlac's (Will Tudor) real agenda will begin to come out in the upcoming episodes of "Shadowhunters."

The actor who portrays the role of Luke Garroway in the series teased that the love triangle involving Clary Fairchild (Katherine McNamara), Jace and Simon Lewis (Alberto Rosende) will also intensify in season 2B, especially after Clary learned that she and Jace are not blood-related. Mustafa further revealed that the love triangle plot will be dragged out for the rest of the season.

"There's a pull that Jace and Clary have," the actor said.

Mustafa also revealed that the demon named Azazel (Brett Donahue) will make things "much darker" in the second half of "Shadowhunters" season 2.

The trailer for episode 12 titled "You Are Not Your Own" reveals that Magnus Bane (Harry Shum Jr.) and Alec Lightwood (Matthew Daddario) will both have challenging times ahead.

Magnum will stay trapped in Valentine Morgenstern's (Alan Van Sprang) body and will desperately call out for help. But none of his friends at The Institute will believe him. But Alec might get the hint that the person that they locked up is actually Magnus and not Valentine.

Freeform will air the next episode of "Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments" on Monday, June 12, at 8 p.m. EDT.