'Shadowhunters' Season 2 Spoilers: Will Jace Choose Between Clary and Maia?

Amidst the supernatural backdrop of "Shadowhunters" season 2, the romantic relationships between the characters still take center stage. Right now, Jace (Dominic Sherwood) is in the middle of a love triangle between two girls, Clary (Kat McNamara) and Maia (Alisha Wainwright). The problem, however, is that none of the two girls seem to want to have a relationship with Jace.

Facebook/ShadowhuntersSeries Dominic Sherwood as Jace in "Shadowhunters" Season 2

In a previous episode Jace and Maia kissed, but Maia said beforehand that their brief make-out session doesn't mean anything. In the recent episode, Jace locked lips with Clary at the Seelie Court. But Clary, too, said that their kiss was meaningless.

"Isn't he a nice guy? Apparently no one wants to be with Jace. It's terrible," Sherwood said about his character's love life, as reported by TVLine.

Like many viewers, Sherwood is also clueless as to whether Jace will end up with Clary or Maia. All he knows right now is that things are going to get worse before they get better.

"The writers keep telling me that it gets worse for Jace before it gets better, and I'm like, 'When does it get better?' We finished shooting season 2, and it didn't get better," Sherwood said, adding it's going to keep getting worse for Jace in "Shadowhunters" season 3.

Maia and Jace's hookup was something Sherwood discussed with "Shadowhunters" season 2 showrunner Darren Swimmer. Although they enjoyed Wainwright and Sherwood's chemistry and considered exploring their relationship more in the series, they had to be cautious with writing what happens next since the entire show is based on "The Mortal Instruments" book series.

However, Sherwood teased that fans have not seen the last of Jace and Maia, but assured that the characters won't develop a romantic relationship.

Meanwhile, Sherwood hinted that the new character on the show, Sebastian, is a complete "psychopath."

"Not only is he this crazed maniac, kind of 'Silence of the Lambs'-style crazy person, but [the Clave] welcomed him in...so now we not only have Valentine to worry about, we have this mole," Sherwood said, as reported by TV Guide.

Sebastian is played by Will Tudor, who is good friends with Sherwood in real life.

"Shadowhunters" season 2 airs ever Monday on Freeform.