'Shadowhunters' Season 2B Spoilers: Izzy Meets Sebastian in New Teaser; Harry Shum, Jr. Discusses Magnus' Dance Scene

Izzy (Emeraude Toubia) will continue to face hard times when "Shadowhunters" returns for its second season next week.

Facebook/ShadowhuntersSeriesA promotional photo of Freeform's fantasy series "Shadowhunters."

The first half of "Shadowhunters" season 2 left off with Izzy dealing with an addiction. As the series heads to its summer premiere, Toubia teased that her character's problems are far from over. "Izzy is hitting rock, rock, rock, rock, rock bottom," the actress told TV Guide. "I love that it's kind of different from the book, and as an actress it was a challenge."

Freeform recently released a new sneak peek at the upcoming episode, which features Izzy and new character Sebastian (Will Tudor). He appears to be giving her medicine that could help cure her addiction and speed up her recovery. Things get a bit more interesting when Izzy asks Sebastion why he is not at the London institute anymore. He offers an explanation on why he left, but it seems that he has a different interpretation of things.

Meanwhile, another interesting twist fans could expect from the current season is Magnus' (Harry Shum Jr.) dance scene. When it was announced earlier this year, many fans were not surprised since Shum Jr. is a good dancer. The actor is best known for his role in the "Step Up" movie franchise as Cable.

In a recent interview, Shum Jr. said Magnus' dancing style will be quite different from Cable's moves. "We made sure Magnus is dancing like Magnus," he said. "I tried to bring Magnus' dancing flare into the sequence." The 35-year-old added that he had fun making the scene. He further teased that "fun magic" will be involved in the dance, which will be "exciting" for all fans.

Shum Jr. choreographed the dance for "Shadowhunters" himself.

"Shadowhunters" returns for its second season on Monday, June 5 at 8 p.m. EDT on Freeform.