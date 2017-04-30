'Shadowhunters' Season 3 Renewal, News Details: Season 3 Scheduled for 2018; Season 2B Airs June 5

In a Facebook live video, the cast of fantasy-series "Shadowhunters" revealed that Freeform has renewed their show for a third season which would air in 2018.

FACEBOOK/ ShadowhuntersShadowhunters

The good news comes before the show returns on June 5 to air the second part of season 2.

Lead actress Katherine McNamara, who plays Clary Fray, also expressed her excitement for the show's season 3 renewal by sharing a photo via Instagram that is captioned: "Ecstatic for #ShadowhuntersSeason3! I can't wait to continue this journey with this incredible group of folks from cast to crew to producers, writers, @Freeform and everyone involved in the show."

The renewal is not much of a surprise, given that "Shadowhunters" was Freeform's strongest new scripted entry in 2016.

Meanwhile, fans are anticipating season 2B will pick up immediately after the events of the show's winter finale that shows the epic showdown between the Downworlders and Shadowhunters.

The rift between the two groups is expected to become even wider, with both friends and lovers placed "in the middle of the dangerous divide."

In addition, a new character will be introduced in the upcoming second part of season 2. Played by Will Tudor ("Game of Thrones"), Sebastian will join the fray, but other details about his character is still unknown.

The ruler of Meliorn, Seelie Queen, is also expected to finally come out from the shadows in season 2B.

"Shadowhunters" is based on the novel series, "Mortal Instruments," by Cassandra Clare. The book also spawned a film adaptation in 2013, titled "The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones," but the show is the first TV series adaptation of the novel series.

It follows Clary Fray (McNamara), who found out that she is a Shadowhunter on her 18th birthday. This means that she has angelic blood, and her aim is to protect humans from demons. In an effort to find her abducted mother, she finds herself in the company of Jace (Dominic Sherwood), a mysterious and narcissistic Shadowhunter.

The show also stars Isaiah Mustafa ("Sirens"), Alberto Rosende, and Matthew Daddario ("Cabin Fever"), among others.