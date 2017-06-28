'Shadowhunters' Won't Be Airing on July 3; Synopsis for Episode 15 Revealed

"Shadowhunters" season 2 will be taking a quick break and will not be airing this coming July 3. But fans don't need to worry because the series will be returning on July 10 with the next episode titled "A Problem of Memory."

Facebook/ShadowhuntersSeriesEpisode 15 will give much focus on Simon's demons.

Episode 15 "A Problem of Memory" will see the Jace-Clary-Simon love triangle taking a turn for the worse. In the description released by Freeform, episode 15 will give much attention to Simon (played by Albert Rosende) as he possibly chooses the dark side. In the previous episodes, the vampire witnessed the love of his life Clary (Katherine McNamara) and Jace (Dominic Sherwood) sharing a kiss in order to be released from the Seelie Queen's enchantment.

This event definitely broke Simon's heart, especially after finding out that Clary still has feelings for Jace. It looks like not even Clary's assurance could not placate Simon and his broken heart, which may eventually lead him to take a darker course of action.

A teaser clip also shows Simon together with a blonde woman offering her blood to him, and this event may end in tragedy given the vampire's earlier confession about the possibility of killing a mundane.

Alec (Matthew Daddario) and Magnus (Harry Shum Jr.) will also be getting quite the screen time and it may either be for a sad moment involving the warlock's past or an intimate one, which involves kissing, or possibly both.

Jace will also be seen speaking to Alec and Izzy (Emeraude Toubia) separately, possibly relating to Valentine's (Alan Van Sprang) transport. Sebastian (Will Tudor) will also be appearing in several scenes together with the rest of the cast.

Unfortunately, that is all that is known about the upcoming episode and viewers would have to wait for it to air on July 10 to find out what is going to happen next.