'Shahs of Sunset' Season 6 Spoilers: Intense Drama Seen in New Trailer

Bravo officially released the trailer for "Shahs of Sunset" season 6.

facebook.com/ShahsOfSunset Promo photo for Shahs of Sunset season 6

Based on the first official sneak peek for the upcoming season, the cast composed of Mercedes "MJ" Javid, Asa Soltan Rahmati, Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi, Reza Farahan, Mike Shouhed and Shervin Roohparvar will be involved in a lot of drama, including a nerve-wracking situation during a trip abroad.

In the trailer, Shouhed appears to be moving forward after his recent split from estranged wife Jessica Parido. However, it seems like Parido will still make her presence felt in the upcoming season.

In an interview with The Daily Dish, Farahan revealed that Shouhed may be active in the dating scene at the moment.

"I don't know if Mike is serious with anyone, but I did get a few text messages and pictures from several friends of mine that were at the White Party," Farahan stated.

He also revealed that Shouhed and his new lady friend went to a massive pool party hotel, where they ended up spending a good time with all of his friends.

"So I don't know if they're serious or not, but they were serious enough to go away for a weekend together," he added.

Meanwhile, Rahmati's journey to motherhood is also featured in the trailer. Yet it seems like her other friends are not that thrilled about it.

The group is also seen prepping for their travel to Israel in the upcoming season. But instead of a relaxing vacation, the cast will find themselves detained by the country's immigration. However, the trailer did not reveal the reason why they were being held at the airport.

Aside from the drama, the cast is also seen having a good time in the sixth season trailer of "Shahs of Sunset." One of the clips revealed that they will be heading to a zoo, where they will see a gyrating monkey.

The network is slated to air the premiere episode of "Shahs of Sunset" season 6 on Sunday, July 16, at 8 p.m. EDT.