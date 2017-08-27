Shailene Woodley Mulls Over Congressional Run in 2020 Elections

Reuters/Mario Anzuoni/Files Cast members Shailene Woodley and Theo James pose at the premiere of "Divergent" in Los Angeles, California in this file photo taken March 18, 2014.

"Divergent" actress Shailene Woodley recently expressed her interest in running for office.

In an interview with The New York Times, the 25-year actress revealed that the idea first popped into her head while she was working for Bernie Sanders during the 2016 US presidential elections.

"There was a point last year when I was working for Bernie Sanders where I thought, 'Huh, maybe I'll run for Congress in a couple years.' And you know what? I'm not going to rule it out. Who knows? Life is big, and I'm young," the actress said.

Woodley, on her part, has been a prolific environmental activist. In October 2016, she was arrested for her participation in the Dakota Access Pipeline protests. The said project was heavily criticized for posing a threat to the environment and several Native American heritage sites.

The "Big Little Lies" actress also considers herself as a feminist.

"If females start working through the false narrative of jealousy and insecurity fed through a patriarchal society, then not only will we have more women feeling confident in themselves and supportive of one another, but we will start introducing a type of matriarchy, which is what this world needs," the actress said ahead of her Emmy nomination for her role in the breakout HBO drama, Fox News reported.

Woodley isn't the only celebrity that has expressed a desire to run for office in recent weeks. Singer Kid Rock is reported mulling a senate run, while actor Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is reportedly considering running for the presidency.

In an interview with GQ magazine, Johnson said that the presidential run may be a "real possibility." Interestingly the "Run he Rock 2020" campaign committee was filed with the Federal Election Commission, making him eligible for the elections in 2020. It wasn't confirmed, however, if The Rock had any participation in the filing.