Shailene Woodley Reveals Details About Her 2016 Arrest at Standing Rock

Shailene Woodley has finally opened up about her 2016 arrest at Standing Rock.

Back in October 2016, "Divergent" star and enthusiastic activist Shailene Woodley stood at the front lines at Standing Rock to protest the construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline (DAP) along with many other people. If built, the DAP would've desecrated a significant area of the sacred lands of the Sioux Nation. Unfortunately for the actress, on the Indigenous Peoples' Day, she was one of the people who were arrested by the authorities — an arrest that was highly publicized throughout different media platforms and was broadcasted live by Woodley herself via Facebook. Now, the 25-year-old actress is finally speaking out on what has truly happened during her arrest.

"I was strip-searched," Woodley tells Marie Claire "Like get naked, turn over, spread your butt cheeks, bend over. They were looking for drugs in my ass," she added.

She also revealed how reality had hit her hard after her arrest, sharing how helpless she felt once the jail door was shut on her and how no one could've saved her if something would have happened. "You are a caged animal," she says.

In "Divergent," Woodley plays the role of Tris Prior, the woman who leads a resistance movement against an oppressive system. In real life, it seems the actress isn't that far from the character she had played. Just after her arrest, she immediately wrote an essay to TIME saying: "We are still silencing their dedication to protect us from the planetary consequences that will catastrophically bleed from our ignorance ... We wear their heritage, their sacred totems, as decoration and in fashion trends, failing to honor their culture."

"Headdresses, feathers, arrows. Moccasins, sage, beadwork. You know what I'm talking about, Coachella," she added.

Woodley had also started a non-profit organization called "Up to Us," which aims to help people start their own movements.