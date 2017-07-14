'Shakedown: Hawaii' Turns 'Comically Egregious Business Practices' Into Video Game Mechanics

Vblank Entertainment 'Shakedown: Hawaii' will be released for the Nintendo 3DS, Switch, PC, PS4 and the PS Vita

The world of business is more cutthroat than it may seem to be on the surface, with people on the inside doing whatever they can to gain any advantage. And that aspect is taken to the extreme in the upcoming game known as "Shakedown: Hawaii."

According to its developers, this upcoming game is a "parody of mega corporations, white collar crimes, and the most comically egregious business practices that go alongside."

So, how does the game go about doing that?

First off, players will be given control of a character driven not to fail. If anything, his drive not to fail may be a little too strong as he will do anything just to make sure his company stays afloat.

Unsurprisingly, things do not really stop there. The aging CEO that players control will eventually develop a desire not just to avoid failure but to take ownership of the entire territory around him, and this is where things get really out of hand.

Now that players have a better understanding of "Shakedown: Hawaii's" protagonist, they will probably not be surprised to learn that he will turn to committing crimes if he has to, just to achieve the goals he has set.

This is where the players come in. Players will be given opportunities to take on story missions and other jobs that will help to expand the empire of this anti-hero.

They will be doing some bad things too. Wearing a disguise, the game's main character can then go to his competitors and take matters into his own hands by destroying their stores and just causing all kinds of havoc.

It will definitely not be pretty, and whether or not these unconventional business practices will be effective inside the game is something players will have to see for themselves.

No release date has been set just yet for "Shakedown: Hawaii," but it is expected to be made available for the Nintendo 3DS, Switch, PC, PlayStation 4 and the PS Vita.