'Shameless' Season 8 Cast Updates: 'Red Rock' Actor Richard Flood Joins Showtime Series

"Shameless" season 8 has added Richard Flood into its roster of cast members as the "Red Rock" actor breathes life to the character of Ford.

According to reports, Flood's Ford character in "Shameless" season 8 finds his way to Chicago to find a simple life. However, it is said that things will only get complicated for the Yale graduate/architect/freelance photographer as his life intertwines with that of Fiona Gallagher (Emmy Rossum).

To recall, it was also announced earlier that "Shameless" season 8 is ushering "Gossip Girl's" Jessica Szohr into the series. Just like Flood's character, Szohr's Nessa character will also meet Fiona, thanks to the eldest Gallagher daughter's decision to purchase a building in "Shameless" season 7 finale.

As already announced, Nessa is a lesbian who will eventually become one of Fiona's tenants in the building she purchased and will eventually develop a strong bond with her landlady. This has given rise to speculations that Nessa and Fiona may become lovers in the upcoming season of the popular showtime drama-comedy series.

With the reveal that Ford's life will get complicated upon meeting Fiona, does it mean that they will be romantically linked as well or, at least, he will develop romantic feelings for her while she is in a relationship with Nessa? Fans can only speculate for now.

What is certain at this point in time, though, is that Frank Gallagher (William H. Macy) will turn over a new leaf in the upcoming season of the series. After all, it was no less than Macy who confirmed this will be the case in a recent interview.

"Don't you go counting out Frank Gallagher. At this (moment), Frank just got his second promotion at work, he bought a spiffy new suit with his new credit card, and he's got a brand new car. All completely legal, and all sober as a nun," Macy told Entertainment Weekly in an exclusive interview earlier this month.

"Shameless" returns to Showtime for its season 8 this Nov. 5 at ET/PT.