'Shameless' Season 8 Casting News: 'Gossip Girl' Star Jessica Szohr Tapped for Recurring Role Next Season

"Gossip Girl" alum Jessica Szohr lands a recurring role in Showtime's comedy drama "Shameless" when it returns for season 8.

Fiona (Emmy Rossum) will meet a new friend in Jessica Szohr's character Nessa on the next season of Shameless on Showtime.

A report from The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Szohr will portray the role of the intelligent but tough lesbian named Nessa who will become a tenant in Fiona Gallagher's (Emmy Rossum) newly bought apartment building. According to the report, the two characters will soon find themselves developing a strong friendship with each other.

According to other reports, Nessa will become a welcome addition in Fiona's life since she was mostly alone in season 7 as she tries to launch her business on her own.

Szohr can be remembered as Vanessa from The CW's "Gossip Girl." She also appeared as one of the main cast of USA Network's short-lived thriller "Complications," as well as several episodes of "CSI: Miami" and "What About Brian." She is also currently seen in "Twin Peaks: The Return" as Shelly Johnson's (Madchen Amick) friend Renee.

Meanwhile, fans of the show are reportedly looking forward to find out what Fiona will do with the bag of meth that her mother Monica (Chloe Webb) left her and her other siblings at the end of season 7.

In the previous season, Fiona's father Frank (William H. Macy) discovered several bags of high-grade meth in his ex-wife's secret storage room and handed it out to all of his children. But while some of the other Gallagher siblings are planning to sell it to earn extra cash, Fiona appears to be determined to dispose her share.

But will she change her mind at the last minute when the series returns for season 8?

Showtime has yet to announce the official release date of "Shameless" season 8, but the show is expected to be released soon since the network revealed on the show's Facebook page that filming for the upcoming episodes began on June 9.