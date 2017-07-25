'Shameless' Season 8 Rumors: Frank, Fiona to Clash Anew Due to Latter's Same-Sex Relationship

Facebook/Shameless Fiona (Emmy Rossum) will meet a new friend in Jessica Szohr's character Nessa in the next season of "Shameless" on Showtime.

As Fiona (Emmy Rossum) and Frank (William H. Macy) usually clash in "Shameless," it is said that the upcoming season 8 of the Showtime series will be no different. If rumors are to be believed, Fiona's new relationship in "Shameless" season 8 will be the bone of contention between the father and daughter tandem.

There is no denying that "Shameless" season 8 is one of the most-anticipated TV events. While the series is currently in production, unfortunately, there is still no word as to when it will exactly arrive.

Despite being clueless as to when it will be released, though, there are already a lot of speculations on how the story of the series' upcoming season will pan out. Among the many rumors attached to "Shameless" season 8, though, one of the most persistent is that Fiona will finally get into a new relationship. However, unlike her past relationships, the one that the eldest Gallagher daughter will have in the upcoming season will be with a fellow woman.

Rumors about Fiona getting involved in a lesbian relationship in the upcoming season of the Showtime series first emerged when it was announced last month that the show is ushering in a new character named Nessa (Jessica Szohr). As Nessa is described as a lesbian who will be a tenant in Fiona's building and will eventually become the Gallagher daughter's new best friend, speculations about the two eventually forming a romantic relationship started circulating online.

However, according to recent rumors, Fiona's alleged relationship with Nessa will not fall in the good graces of the Gallagher household, especially with Frank as it could mean her daughter will finally be totally independent, which, on the other hand, will not benefit his selfish motives. Hence, it is said that the father and daughter will find themselves clashing anew.

Will Fiona really get into a same-sex relationship in "Shameless" season 8? If yes, will it further strain her relationship with Frank?

Fans can only speculate for now.