'Shameless' Season 8 Rumors: Jessica Szohr's Nessa Character to Be Fiona's Lesbian Lover?

After practically being a lone wolf in the previous season of "Shameless," Fiona (Emmy Rossum) is finally getting some support in the upcoming season 8 of the Showtime series as it has been announced that Jessica Szohr will be welcomed into the show as Fiona's new friend, although some suspect that the two's relationship may be more than that.

There is no denying that "Shameless" season 7 has been one of the toughest for Fiona. Apart from the fact that she did not have a man to lean on after a long time, she also had to hurdle with various family issues as she fends for her younger siblings on her own.

However, it seems that a lot of things will improve in Fiona's life in "Shameless" season 7. Apart from freeing herself from the responsibilities she has over her siblings, she is also expected to thrive as a businesswoman as the season 7 finale featured her purchasing a building for her real-estate business.

As if those things were not good enough for Fiona, it has been recently announced by The Hollywood Reporter that the series is giving her a new friend in the person of Nessa (Szohr), who will be one of the tenants in the eldest Gallagher child's building. As reported, Nessa is a "strong, tough and smart lesbian who is a tenant in Fiona's newly purchased apartment building. The duo will develop a strong friendship."

However, it is suspected that Nessa's role in Fiona's life may be just more than a friend. As Fiona has not had a love life for a while now, it is speculated that Nessa may help her explore her true sexuality, and they will eventually become lovers. Does this mean that "Shameless" season 8 will finally reveal the eldest Gallagher daughter as a lesbian?

Fans can only speculate for now.

Meanwhile, "Shameless" season 8 is believed to be currently in production as hinted by Rossum in her tweet in the past. While the next season of the Showtime series is expected to arrive later this year, Showtime has yet to attach an official release date for it.