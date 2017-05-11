'Shameless' Season 8 Spoilers: Debbie Vows to Become a Better Mother

Debbie (Emma Kenney) will try to be a better mother to little Frances in the upcoming season of "Shameless."

Facebook/ShamelessOnShowtimeDebbie is ready to change in "Shameless" season 8.

According to spoilers, one of the storylines to look forward to in the new installment is Debbie's determination to become a better version of herself. During last season's finale, she expressed her plans to continue training to be a welder. At the same time, she wants to be a mother that her daughter can be proud of.

Life has been nothing but harsh to Debbie in the series. At 15, she gave birth on the dining table at the Gallagher home with Fiona (Emmy Rossum) holding her hand and Lip (Jeremy Allen White) coaching her on how to deliver a child safely. Since she was underage, Debbie almost lost Frances, but she persevered and was able to raise her with her siblings' help.

In a 2016 interview with Variety, executive producer Nancy Pimental talked about Debbie's pregnancy and how it changed her as a person and as a woman.

"We really wanted to show the point of view with Debbie that it's actually really empowering for her. It's a choice. She made this choice. She doesn't understand why people aren't on board with this choice and that she can do it. It's a strong woman's choice. She feels like, in the area that she lives, this is a good goal to have. Family is really important to her. Maybe other people have other goals for her, but this is what she wants. She has an opportunity to reinvent herself," the EP said.

Debbie is bound to face more challenges in the future, but she is prepared to face them all. Being a young single mother is no joke. She knows she has made a lot of mistakes in her short life, but Debbie is determined to make something out of it, for the sake of her child. She knows she has Fiona to talk to, as well as her brothers. Frank (William H. Macy) is a mess, but he is still her father and no matter what happens, they are family.

"Shameless" season 8 is expected to air sometime this 2017.