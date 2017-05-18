'Shameless' Season 8 Spoilers: Fiona Helps Debbie With Welder Dream

Fiona (Emmy Rossum) will always be there for her little sister Debbie (Emma Kenney) in the upcoming season of "Shameless."

Facebook/ShamelessOnShowtimeFiona has Debbie's back in "Shameless" season 8.

As per spoilers, Debbie will pursue her dreams of becoming a welder and being a better mother to little Frances. She promised Fiona she would turn her life around and that she would be proud of her in the end.

Debbie has had little to be happy about in the past seasons. At 15, she became a single mother. She gave birth on top of the dining table at the Gallagher home, with only Fiona and Lip (Jeremy Allen White) to guide her.

Raising Frances has been difficult. Debbie is still a child who knows nothing about parenting. Her own father and mother have not been good role models for her and for her siblings. Frank (William H. Macy) could not care less about Debbie, much less her child. At least she has Fiona. Her sister stayed with her and patiently guided her in the most challenging parts of her young life.

Fiona wants to be independent in season 8, free to enjoy her life as a single woman. She already told her siblings they need to act mature and stand up on their own. Still, Fiona will not be able to turn her back on Debbie. She knows the sacrifices that the teen has made to get where she is now.

In a 2016 interview with Variety, executive producer Nancy Pimental said that Debbie has no regrets about the choices she has made.

"It's a choice. She made this choice. She doesn't understand why people aren't on board with this choice and that she can do it. It's a strong woman's choice. She feels like, in the area that she lives, this is a good goal to have. Family is really important to her. Maybe other people have other goals for her, but this is what she wants. She has an opportunity to reinvent herself," the EP said.

"Shameless" season 8 is expected to air sometime this 2017.