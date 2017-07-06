'Shameless' Season 8 Spoilers: Fiona Meets Attractive Tenant

Facebook/ShamelessOnShowtime Fiona will meet someone interesting in "Shameless" season 8.

Fiona (Emmy Rossum) will meet an interesting new tenant in her apartment building in the next season of "Shameless."

According to The Hollywood Reporter, "Gossip Girl" alum Jessica Szohr has been tapped to play a recurring role in the Showtime series. She will be portraying Nessa, one of Fiona's lodgers in the building she bought from real estate broker and one-night stand Ryan (Barry Sloane). Nessa is described as a smart and tough cookie. The fact that she is a lesbian sparked speculations that she will become interested in Fiona and will pursue her.

Based on the rumors, Fiona and Nessa may start a relationship. The two will allegedly become good friends and things will proceed from there. It has been a while since Fiona had a serious love interest in the show. Her ex-fiancé, Sean (Dermot Mulroney), broke her heart when it was revealed on their wedding day that he was a junkie. Before Sean, she had a couple of relationships, one with her former husband and indie rock bassist, Gus (Steve Kazee).

It will be interesting to see how Fiona will handle a same-sex love affair. She has already made up her mind to try something new with her life. She is done being the only responsible person in their family, and she wants to experience new things and explore. This was primarily the reason why she bought the apartment building without too much planning.

Meanwhile, the rest of the Gallagher family are expected to struggle without Fiona. Frank (William H. Macy), in particular, will not want to learn that his eldest is rebelling.

Speculations indicate that it will not be long before Frank returns to his old ways. Monica's (Chloe Webb) death shook him, but old habits die hard after all. He will need Fiona to look after his children once he goes back to clubbing and his alcohol. Fiona, however, seems determined to prioritize her own happiness this time around. How long will it take for her to cave in and admit defeat?

"Shameless" is expected to return to Showtime later this year.