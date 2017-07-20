Shameless' Season 8 Spoilers: Fiona to Rebel and Explore Her Sexuality?

Facebook/ShamelessOnShowtime Fiona wants to rebel in "Shameless" season 8.

Fiona (Emmy Rossum) may want to rebel and explore her sexuality in the next season of "Shameless."

According to The Inquisitr, the time for Fiona to rebel is now since she is finally ready to turn her back on her family and live her life the way she wants to.

In last season's finale, she purchased a building from real estate agent Ryan (Barry Sloane) and gave up on her laundromat business. Fiona is set to be the landlady of several tenants in her new apartment building. There, she will meet an interesting woman named Nessa (to be played by "Gossip Girl" alum Jessica Szohr).

Nessa will soon establish a strong bond with Fiona. Spoilers reveal that she is a lesbian, prompting talks that she may be the eldest Gallagher child's next love interest. As Fiona considers if she is a bisexual or not, she will probably ask for Veronica's (Shanola Hampton) help since her best friend apparently had a brief affair with a person of the same sex in the past. She and Kevin (Steve Howey) once tried to have another partner in their relationship, so she may know a thing or two about it.

If this scenario happens, Fiona's siblings are expected to react scandalously to her choice of new partner. In all the years that she has been involved with someone, she only stuck with men. Fiona's traumatic experience with her ex-fiancé Sean (Dermot Mulroney) may have soured her connection with the male species in general. Dating a woman will be a whole new world for Fiona and some fans cannot wait to see how she will deal with this change.

Meanwhile, recent reports indicate that production for season 8 is currently ongoing. The cast and crew are set to shoot several scenes in Chicago from July 31 to Aug. 4. The rest of the filming will be done in in Los Angeles, just like in the previous installments.

"Shameless" is expected to return to Showtime later this year.