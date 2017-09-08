'Shameless' Season 8 Spoilers: Frank Interrogates Fiona on the Missing Meth Crystals

Facebook/ShamelessOnShowtime Frank is on the roll in "Shameless" season 8.

Fiona's (Emmy Rossum) secret stash of meth crystals will be discovered by Frank (William H. Macy) in the upcoming season of "Shameless."

Blasting News reported that the Gallagher patriarch will find out where his daughter has been keeping the drugs that she inherited from Monica (Chloe Webb). After she died, Monica's family stumbled across her priced possession. The meth crystals were worth thousands of dollars. Frank and the kids decided to distribute them evenly among them. Fiona refused to sell hers in exchange for cash. She secretly put her share inside Monica's coffin. It now looks like the others have discovered her hiding place.

The promo released for the new installment reportedly showed the Gallagher family and their friends, Kev (Steve Howey), Veronica (Shanola Hampton) and Svetlana (Isidora Goreshter), digging a grave. It is possible that it is Monica's and that they are after Fiona's crystals. It will be interesting to see how Fiona will react to the turn of events. She buried the drugs with her mom, hoping to never see them again. Her family will obviously think that this was a waste of money and begs to differ. Will the Gallaghers get their hands on the missing meth?

Meanwhile, speculations are rife that Mickey (Noel Fisher) will return in season 8. Previously, he escaped from prison and exited the country via the Mexican border. He even robbed a bank before he disappeared. Ian (Cameron Monaghan) was supposed to run away with him but changed his mind at the last minute. Spoilers indicate that the police will soon show up at Ian's door and interrogate him about Mickey. After all, he is an accessory to his ex-boyfriend's crime. There is a possibility that Ian will spend some time in jail for this.

"Shameless" season 8 is expected to air on Nov. 5 at 9 p.m. EDT on Showtime.