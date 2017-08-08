'Shameless' Season 8 Spoilers: Frank Becomes a Better Man, Apologizes to His Children

Facebook/Shameless Frank will change for the better in "Shameless" season 8.

After earlier rumors claimed that the upcoming season 8 of "Shameless" would feature Frank Gallagher (William H. Macy) making amends for his past mistakes, it has finally been revealed that it will really be the case.

The death of his wife, Monica (Chloe Webb), in the season 7 finale of the Showtime series will impact Frank in more ways than one. While there were rumors claiming that he would be further trapped in his vices when "Shameless" returns for its eighth season, there were also speculations that the character would change for the better in "Shameless" season 8.

In a recent interview, though, it has been learned that suspicions on Frank embracing a better version of himself in the upcoming season 8 of "Shameless" are not just rumors as Macy confirmed that his character is, indeed, turning over a new leaf in "Shameless" season 8.

"A new Frank means a new beginning, a fresh start. Today starts now. Like when you get a new bar of soap. It's big and perfectly formed and even though you know it's going down the drain, it impresses you. Or the end of the toilet paper roll. But maybe that's not the same thing at all," Macy said in an exclusive interview with Entertainment Weekly.

As seen in an exclusive set photo obtained by Entertainment Weekly, Frank is seen swallowing his pride as he apologizes to his children for his past mistakes. According to Macy, the said scene features Frank appealing to his children to see him as what he is currently is and not view him as someone they knew from the past.

While some can't help but be skeptical about Frank's changing for the better, Macy said that fans should give his character a chance. After all, the actor revealed that "Shameless" season 8 will feature his character to be in a better position than how he was in the past season.

"At this (moment), Frank just got his second promotion at work, he bought a spiffy new suit with his new credit card, and he's got a brand new car. All completely legal, and all sober as a nun," Macy said.

Will Frank be able to sustain the positive change he will take? How will his children take the renewed Gallagher patriarch?

Find out when "Shameless" returns to Showtime for its season 8 this fall.