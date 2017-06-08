'Shameless' Season 8 Spoilers: Frank Tries to Fix Relationship With Fiona

Frank (William H. Macy) may surprise his children and become a mature father for a change in the next season of "Shameless."

Facebook/ShamelessOnShowtimeThere is still hope for Frank in "Shameless" season 8.

With Fiona (Emmy Rossum) ready to spread her wings and go solo, the entire Gallagher household must be on their toes. Everyone depends heavily on the brunette, even Frank, who has done nothing but let Fiona be the parent that her younger siblings need.

Spoilers said Fiona is determined to prioritize herself, instead of constantly worrying if her brothers and sister already ate or if her father is still alive. She may even opt to leave the family home and live on her own.

Frank may realize that once Fiona gets a taste of what independence is like, she will abandon them for good. He may want to reach out to her to make her come back, purely for selfish reasons. Frank never wanted to be saddled with parenting responsibilities. From the start, it was his eldest child who took that role. He was able to party anytime he wanted because he knew Fiona was keeping an eye out on the kids. Frank will not want to lose that privilege and he will do everything to make Fiona stay with them.

In a November interview with CBS This Morning, Macy talked about what he liked in his character. According to him, Frank is actually "a good guy," "fun" and "hardworking." He said the show is supposed to be "a little morality tale," where they show the viewers what a family should be by portraying the exact opposite. Macy also said that someone needs to be the bad guy, and in the series, that would be Frank.

"It's about family values, it's about this family that is this far from being on the street, and they get each other's back every week. Somebody's got to be the bad guy," Macy said.

"Shameless" is expected to return to Showtime in 2017.