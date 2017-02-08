'Shameless' Season 8 Spoilers: Franks Moves on From Monica

Frank (William H. Macy) is set to take over the world in the new season of "Shameless."

The last installment saw the Gallagher family head saying goodbye to the love of his life, his former wife Monica (Chloe Webb), who died due to brain damage. Frank told his children that he truly cared for their mother and was sad that she passed on. He and Monica, he told them, were childhood sweethearts. Although they were divorced and he had his own share of affairs, he never forgot about her. Monica died beside Frank. She never woke up after a night of heavy drinking. Previously, she confessed that she was very sick.

According to Mic, the new season will see how Frank will move on from his dead ladylove. Monica left him a fortune after it was revealed that she had in her possession several chunks of crystal meth. Trouble has always followed Frank, and season 8 is expected to be no different than the previous ones. He will live his life exactly as he pleases, no matter what his children and the other people say. Frank and Fiona (Emmy Rossum) have established a common ground in the last finale. She made it clear that she would not tolerate his wicked ways any longer.

As seen on spoilers, Fiona will be busy handling her new business. She bought a building from the entrepreneur, Ryan (Barry Sloane), and she is excited to make things work. She is finally free from her responsibility as the eldest Gallagher kid. She told her siblings she was done cleaning after them and that it was time they stand on their own feet. Fiona previously managed a laundromat business, but gave up when she realized it was not for her. Now, she has set her eyes on a new venture – real estate.

"Shameless" is expected to return to Showtime in 2017.