'Shameless' Season 8 Spoilers: Ian to Deal With Police Inquiry Over Mickey

Ian (Cameron Monaghan) may be facing an investigation in relation to his fugitive ex-boyfriend in the upcoming season of "Shameless."

According to Blasting News, the new installment may see the Gallagher kid dealing with a police inquiry over what happened to Mickey (Noel Fisher) in season 7. The latter escaped from prison and hightailed it out of the United States via the Mexican border. Mickey had urged Ian to run away with him, and before they reached the border, they robbed a bank. At the last minute, though, Ian sent Mickey on his way alone. Speculations are rife that it will not be the last time they see each other. However, before that happens, Ian may have to answer the police's questions on his whereabouts during the time Mickey fled.

The authorities may have traced that Mickey contacted Ian and that they were together that day. It is possible the latter could be accused of helping his ex-boyfriend. He may even be facing imprisonment because of this.

Fiona (Emmy Rossum) will likely be upset when this happens. As far as she is concerned, her brother was over Mickey a long time ago. Even since the latter was sent to prison, the two stopped contacting each other. Ian then became involved with another man, and Fiona could see that he has moved on. If Ian will be tried for being an accessory to a crime, she will not be able to save him.

Meanwhile, season 8 will see a changed Frank (William H. Macy) as he tries to convince his family to give him another chance. A promo photo shows an astonishing glimpse of the Gallagher patriarch all sleeked up and wearing a suit. Macy told Entertainment Weekly that in that particular scene, his character will attempt to show his children that there is still hope for him.

"A new Frank means a new beginning, a fresh start. Today starts now," Macy said.

"Like when you get a new bar of soap. It's big and perfectly formed and even though you know it's going down the drain, it impresses you. Or the end of the toilet paper roll. But maybe that's not the same thing at all," he added.

"Shameless" season 8 is expected to air on Nov. 5 at 9 p.m. EDT on Showtime.