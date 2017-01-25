'Shameless' Season 8 Spoilers: Is Sierra the One for Lip?

Sierra (Ruby Modine) may be the woman Lip (Jeremy Allen White) has been looking for in the upcoming season of "Shameless." Has he finally forgotten Mandy (Emma Greenwell)?

Facebook/ShamelessOnShowtimeLip and Sierra are still together in the next season of "Shameless."

The season 7 finale saw Lip wanting to have a better life. He told Sierra he plans to go to college. She urged him to follow his dreams and to remember that many people still love him. According to TVLine, Lip's expression during that scene reveals that he has finally realized what a gem Sierra is. Although they have been going out for a while, Lip was unsure of his feelings. He thought he still had feelings for Mandy. It was not until Sierra's ex, Charlie (Chet Hanks), came to cause trouble that he started realizing how much he cares for her.

Lip's intention to study and straighten out his life may have something to do with his love for Sierra. She is a good girl. She loves her son and will do anything for him. She stuck with Lip even though the others have already given up. Lip has also promised to continue attending his AA meetings. This time around, he plans to stay sober. The last installment was rough for him. He returned to his alcoholic ways and upset his siblings. Fiona (Emmy Rossum) told him to quit his addiction or she would kick him out of the house. Through it all, Sierra remained at his side.

In a previous interview, Modine talked about the possibility that Sierra and Lip would stay together for good. She said she has high hopes for the couple. The actress also discussed the difficulty of coming in as a new love interest. Lip and Mandy have a huge fan base and she was worried Sierra would receive a lot of hate. Modine said though that the fans have been very supportive, and for that, she was thankful.

"I think that there's possibility for that because they seem to be working on each other. They're each have their own struggles but they're working through it. I think they're a positive support system for each other. You never know, it's 'Shameless!'" the actress shared in the interview with International Business Times.

"Shameless" is expected to return to Showtime in 2017.