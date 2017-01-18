'Shameless' Season 8 Spoilers: Lip Goes Back to School

Lip (Jeremy Allen White) will try to straighten out his wayward life in the upcoming season of "Shameless." Will he be successful?

During the finale of the last installment, Lip told his girlfriend Sierra (Ruby Modine) that he wanted to return to college. He said he wanted to change and that he would continue going to Alcoholics Anonymous meetings for his addiction. Although Lip tried hard to stay away from alcohol after going to rehab, he failed many times. Even his sister, Fiona (Emmy Rossum), was close to giving up on him. He always went home drunk, even though she specifically asked him not to. Lip is just like his father, Frank (William H. Macy), who is always in trouble. As per recent spoilers, the elder Gallagher will likely be involved in a number of misfortunes in season 8.

Unlike Frank, though, Lip has found a good support system. Sierra was a good match for him. They had their ups and downs, especially when her son's father arrived. Lip thought Charlie (Chet Hanks) wanted to reunite with Sierra and they fought. In the end, though, they were still together.

Lip's decision to make something out of his life is partly to be a good partner to Sierra. How long he will stick to his promise remains to be seen, though. Lip has always been a flawed character after all. It also remains a mystery how long he will be with Sierra. Modine said in a recent interview that anything is possible in the series.

"When you're in a relationship you go through ups and downs and if it's something that means something to you and you think that it's worth fighting for, then you do it. If it's not, then you give up on it. I think that there's possibility for that because they seem to be working on each other. They're each have their own struggles but they're working through it. I think they're a positive support system for each other. You never know, it's 'Shameless!'" Modine told IB Times.

"Shameless" is expected to return to Showtime in 2017.