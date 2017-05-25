'Shameless' Season 8 Spoilers: What Is Next for Ian?

Ian (Cameron Monaghan) will have no problem returning to his regular routine in the next season of "Shameless."

Facebook/ShamelessOnShowtimeIan moves on in "Shameless" season 8.

During last season's finale, viewers saw Ian coming home and reuniting with his boyfriend Trevor (Elliott Fletcher) several hours after he left his greatest love, Mickey (Noel Fisher), at the Mexican border. They were actually planning to elope together, but Ian changed his mind at the last minute. Mickey was being hunted by the police and had no other option but to leave the country.

In a December interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Fisher hinted that although Mickey was gone, there is still a chance that he and Ian would reunite in the future.

"It's left in a way that doesn't necessarily have to be the end. Who knows what the future holds. That's one of the reasons I was really excited to come back and do these episodes, because I think that this is a storyline that culminates in a much more profound way than we've gotten to see in terms of the types of goodbyes they've had. They've had a lot of goodbyes. It's their whole relationship kind of crunched into an episode," Fisher said.

If Mickey ends up returning for Ian, the latter will be forced to decide whether he wants to be with him or with Trevor. With the way he was behaving, it looked like he was not as affected as Mickey about the separation. In fact, Ian went back to work just like any other day.

Still, the relationship Ian and Mickey shared is not that easy to throw away. Even when Mickey was in jail and Ian was in a different relationship, they still loved each other. Trevor may be a better choice for Ian, but Mickey will always have a special place in his heart.

Meanwhile, Emmy Rossum, who plays Fiona in the series, recently revealed that she will be directing an episode in season 8. She also said that she has yet to receive the script for the new episodes. According to Inquisitr, the actress told her fan (via Twitter) that she is excited to see what will happen to her character in the next installment.

"Shameless" is expected to return to Showtime in 2017.