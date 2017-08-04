'Shameless' Season 8 Spoilers: What's Next for Lip?

Facebook/ShamelessOnShowtime Lip wants to change in "Shameless" season 8.

Lip (Jeremy Allen White) will take advantage of the opportunity to turn his life around in the upcoming season of "Shameless."

In the previous season's finale, Lip told his girlfriend Sierra (Ruby Modine) that he was planning to continue his college education. He also promised her that he would always attend his Alcoholics Anonymous meetings. It seems like the Gallagher kid has finally realized that change should first come from within. Lip can no longer keep bothering his siblings, especially Fiona (Emmy Rossum). He is a grown man and he needs to take some responsibility.

In a previous interview with Esquire, White said he had full confidence in his character's ability to make things right.

"I think that's been clear since the beginning of the show, how brilliant he is. I hope for the audience it's been clear that Lip got it from his father; from Frank. I don't think alcohol abuse and drug abuse has been something they've shared so much until recently. I definitely think that now the show wants to paint this picture that Lip can really become something like Frank. He is so bright and had so many chances. But he can also be pretty dim in a lot of ways, and kind of spit at them," White explained.

Lip needs to stop seeing Frank (William H. Macy) as his role model. Father and son are so much alike that Lip is convinced he is meant to be just like his old man – an alcoholic who lives his life like he is king. Fiona will fully support her brother's plan to continue his education. Although she promised Lip she would stop monitoring him, Fiona will still make sure that he will not miss any session with his support group.

Meanwhile, the cast and crew are currently busy shooting scenes in Chicago. Some fans have spotted the stars near Michigan Avenue.

"Shameless" season 8 is expected to air sometime this 2017.