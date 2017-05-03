'Shameless' Season 9 Canceled or Renewed Rumors: William H. Macy Teases 'Four More Years' of the Series

"Shameless" has already been renewed for an eighth season, but fans are wondering whether the comedy-drama series has more seasons to offer beyond that. If star William H. Macy has anything to say about it, the answer is definitely yes.

Facebook/ShamelessOnShowtime'Shameless' season 8 will premiere this year.

While speaking at Deadline's panel, Macy revealed that directing an episode on the show was a heavy task. However, he is surely open to directing more of them, saying that the show "is going to run for four more years so."

Of course, Macy then followed it up by urging the audience not to tell anyone else because "Showtime doesn't know yet."

"Shameless" fans undoubtedly wish that the show would continue for longer than four more seasons, but it remains to be seen whether Showtime agrees. In the meantime, fans can look forward to the upcoming eighth season, which was announced back in December 2016. Season 8 will consist of 12 episodes and will premiere sometime this year.

Although Showtime has yet to announce anything, it does seem likely that "Shameless" will get renewed beyond season 8. After all, the seventh season of the series was its highest-rated one so far, and it is one of the network's most watched shows.

As for what season 8 has in store for viewers, the members of the Gallagher family will continue to live out their lives after having lost its matriarch in the previous season. It ended with the Gallagher children in good places in their lives, while Frank mourned the passing of the love of his life. He may be a bad father, but he definitely has his moments.

"The writers have been great with writing such outrageous things for my character to do," Macy shared with Deadline. "And then every once in a while they plant a little moment of humanity and it keeps people behind Frank's trajectory. And every once in a while you feel sorry for him and get a glimpse that there's a person in there, and you're willing to give him another break."

"Shameless" season 8 begins production this month.