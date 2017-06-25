Shannen Doherty News: Former 'Charmed' Actress Shows Off Growing Hair Since Cancer Remission

Former "Charmed" star Shannen Doherty continues to do well two months after announcing that her cancer is in remission.

Facebook/CharmedShannen Doherty played the role of Prue Halliwell in the then popular CBS series "Charmed."

Doherty's Pruel Halliwell character in "Charmed" may have battled demons and other supernatural forces, but in real life, the actress faced one of her most life-threatening battles: breast cancer. However, just like Prue Halliwell, Doherty has proven that she is tough enough to survive her ordeals.

After announcing in April that her cancer is in remission, the 46-year-old actress has recently shared a photo taken during a holiday in Tulum, Mexico. In the said photo, it is apparent that the hair Doherty lost to her cancer treatment has grown back.

"I think my husband and I are morphing into each other," Doherty captioned her Instagram post, referring to her curly hair that matches that of her husband, Kurt Iswarienko.

To recall, Doherty revealed in April via an emotional Instragram post that her cancer is in remission. In the said post, while the actress acknowledged that being in remission is extremely good news and something she is grateful for, she knew that the next five years in her life would require her utmost care and attention as her cancer may return.

"As every single one of my fellow cancer family knows, the next five years is crucial. Reoccurrences happen all the time. Many of you have shared that very story with me. So with a heart that is certainly lighter, I wait. In the meantime, decisions. Reconstruction which is several surgeries. Decision on taking a pill for the next five years that comes with its own set of problems and side effects," goes a portion of Doherty's Instragram post.

Doherty was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015. In an exclusive interview with Entertainment Tonight last year, she revealed that she had a single mastectomy and that the cancer had spread to her lymph nodes.