Shannon Beador News: 'The Real Housewives of Orange County' Star Blames Self for Weight Gain

Facebook/Real Housewives of Orange County Shannon Beador says that part of her weight-loss plan is staying away from alcohol.

After putting the blame on her fellow "The Real Housewives of Orange County" star Vicki Gunvalson for her weight gain, Shannon Beador is now singing a different tune as she says that she only has herself to blame for gaining the unwanted pounds.

Appearing recently in "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen," Beador went to set the record straight as she stressed that she does not hold Gunvalson responsible for her weight gain. This is despite the fact that throughout the run of "The Real Housewives of Orange County" season 12, she had repeatedly accused Gunvalson as the culprit for her gaining the extra pounds because of her allegations that Beador was abused by her husband during their marriage.

"I don't blame Vicki. What I meant in that was the allegation that she made ... I had no idea how it was going to play on the show, whether it was going to affect my family, hurt David's business, whether people would believe her... all that stress for five months, until I saw that episode, I was a mess about it. So I ate and drank way more just to mask it all I was a mess," Beador explained.

Beador, who is now 15 pounds lighter, has also revealed in an exclusive interview with Us Weekly that, at this point in time, she no longer blames other people for her weight issues. For Beador, she has no one else to blame for whatever amount of unwanted pounds she gains as, after all, it is her who puts food to her mouth, not other people. She also said in her interview with Cohen that she is doing everything she can to lose weight, including staying away from alcohol.

Meanwhile, Gunvalson has already apologized to Beador for whatever stress she has caused her and her husband. According to the other "The Real Housewives of Orange County" star, she just wants the couple to be happy and have a healthy marriage after their marital problems that were revealed on the show's season 10.