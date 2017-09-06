Essential Phone Review: Slightly Incomplete but Ultimately Lovable

Essential official website Promo images showing previews of the four color variants of the Essential Phone, as featured in the phone maker's official website.

Even with the intense competition that companies in the smartphone market experience, it is still, without a doubt, the most profitable world to work in at the moment.

Consumers are looking for something powerful that can fit in their pockets, a characteristic that the newcomer Essential hopes to embody in their newest flagship smartphone, the PH-1, more commonly know as the Essential Phone. Many fans did not know what to expect but critics have a few things to say.

According to a review by Android Headlines, the Essential Phone was developed by Android co-founder Andy Rubin. Considering his reputation in the smartphone world, there are a lot of expectations for the Essential Phone.

On paper, it seems that it is definitely worth the hefty price tag of $699 attached to it. The good side of the smartphone is the fact that it has a unique design with an almost bezel-less looks, a titanium frame, and a ceramic back. It supports the Bluetooth 5.0 and a worldwide variation of carriers. It also sits on top of the highest specs possible for a smartphone Snapdragon 835 powering it under the hood.

On the other hand, the bad side of the Essential PH-1 is the screen quality which pales in comparison to the OLED displays that current smartphones showcase. Furthermore, the software had an unfinished feel to it.

Meanwhile, Tech Crunch was won over by the fact that the Essential Phone was pretty much made for the fans of the smartphone market. They noted the modular accessories that made the phone easy to use, while at the same time making sure that the users are experiencing joy when exploring all its capabilities.

The camera software also feels like the developers could have done something more. Other than that, they hailed the Essential Phone as the winner of the Android market.

The Essential Phone is now available in the U.S. market.