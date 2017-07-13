Shark Attack in California 2017: Great White Shark Attacks Kayaker; Authorities Ban Entrance on Coastline

A kayaker was recently attacked in the waters of California. The incident led to authorities putting a ban on a big portion of the coastline to avoid any more attacks from great white sharks.

Wikimedia Commons/Brocken Inaglory Santa Cruz Police issued a four-day ban after a great white shark attack was reported this week.

Last Tuesday, July 11, the Santa Cruz Police confirmed on Facebook that a shark attack had occurred near West Cliff and Pelton Avenue.

"A seasoned kayaker had his kayak attacked by a large shark about a quarter mile out from Steamer Lane. The kayaker was uninjured in the attack, but the kayak sustained extensive damage," the post reads.

The kayaker, Steve Lawson, shared his experience with KSBW. Lawson said that he felt something bump him and saw a great white shark sinking its teeth on the front of his kayak.

He used a marine radio that he brought with him to alert the harbor patrol of his emergency. Fortunately, the great white shark was not looking to have a human meal.

"I spent a little time in the water swimming around. I panicked, everyone panics. There's a shark in the water. But he didn't come back. He wasn't interested in me," Lawson explained.

Despite the incident, Lawson believes that the great white shark made a mistake in only attacking his kayak.

As a response to the incident, Santa Cruz County will implement their Shark Incident Action Plan that will close off a one-mile radius of the coastline, between the San Lorenzo River mouth and Fair Avenue, for four days.

However, not everyone in California is in favor of the four-day water ban. One reason is that it was forecasted that the biggest waves to arrive in recent weeks will happen during the four-day ban.

Westside surfer Darryl "Flea" Virotsko told Surfline that the ban is "a little extreme." He added that the policy should be more of "enter at your own risk."

"If the Lane's pumping, I'm gonna surf it," he added.

Those who enter the prohibited beaches during the ban will be fined penalties.

Marine Safety staff and lifeguards will watch over the closed beaches for now. All access and water activities on the affected beaches will resume on Saturday morning, July 15.