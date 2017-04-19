Shark Attacks 2017: Surfing Teen in Australia Dies After Shark Attacks

A girl died after being mauled by a shark in Australia. Even so, her family feels less upset as the girl died "doing something that she loved."

(Photo: REUTERS/David Gray/File Photo)A surfer carries his board into the water next to a sign declaring a shark sighting on Sydney's Manly Beach, Australia, November 24, 2015.

A teenage girl was enjoying the waves with her father at Kelp Beds in the vicinity of Esperance's Wylie Bay on Monday. She was also with her mother and two sisters who were watching them at the beach. Little did they know that a shark will attack her.

The victim, named Laeticia Maree Brouwer, was revealed to be a 17-year-old surfer from Mandurah.

Around four o'clock in the afternoon, a shark attacked and bit one of her legs, as per The Guardian. She was pulled to the shore and was rushed to Esperance hospital. However, she later died after losing a lot of blood from the shark's bite.

In an interview with the press, Brouwer's uncle broke down into tears as he read a statement about his niece's death.

He said they were all "terribly heartbroken and saddened" over what happened to Brouwer. But in spite of Brouwer's untimely death, he said they somehow feel less upset as the victim died while doing "something that she treasured." He added that they also take comfort in thinking that Bouwer is now in God's hands.

Sergeant Ben Jeffes, one of the people who responded to the incident, said they have recovered Brouwer's surfboard. The surfboard, which was also bitten by the shark, will be sent to the Department of Fisheries for scientists to know what type of shark attacked the young surfer.

Officials closed the Wylie Bay beach after the day of the incident. Also, surfers were prohibited to go into the water for 48 hours. Swimmers were not allowed in the waters as well. Moreover, the Department of Fisheries will be conducting patrols in the said area.

In addition, Brouwer's death is the first ill-fated attack by a shark this year. There were two fatal shark attacks recorded in West Australia last year.