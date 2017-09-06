'Shark Tank' Season 9: Mark Cuban Takes Center Seat Traditionally Occupied By Kevin O'Leary

REUTERS/MIKE STONE Mark Cuban is the billionaire owner of the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA.

Longtime fans of the reality TV series "Shark Tank" know that the center seat on the panel has always been occupied by Canadian investor Kevin O'Leary. This goes back to O'Leary's time in Dragon's Den, the show from which the hit ABC series is based upon.

However, it appears that this tradition will end this season with Mark Cuban, who started many years ago as a guest shark, now getting to sit on O'Leary's spot. The billionaire offered proof of the new seating configuration on his Instagram account.

A little change in the seating arrangement A post shared by Mark Cuban (@mcuban) on Jul 1, 2017 at 11:59am PDT

O'Leary was also noticeably absent from the photo however, it appears that he was simply taking a day off, despite some fans wanting to see him leave. This was later proven to be true after Cuban posted another photo of O'Leary once again seated at the center.

Robert Herjavec is also now seated on Cuban's old seat with the Dallas Mavericks owner seated on O'Leary's right-hand side. While the seating configuration itself doesn't hold anything with regards to the show, it has become sort of symbolic with the veteran O'Leary at its center and Cuban now appearing to be his "right-hand man" especially after subbing for him this season.

O'Leary recently gave an interview to ABC ahead of the new season. In it, the 63-year-old investor talked about how to get picked for the show, tips for entrepreneurs, and why he likes to invest in women.

"I'm a better businessman because I spend a portion of my day working with the arts," said O'Leary "It gives my life balance and allows me to express a side of myself that is different."

O'Leary has been sporadically gone from "Shark Tank" for the past few seasons but continues to promote the show on social media. If the time comes for him to exit from the show, it appears that Cuban would be more than willing to take his spot on the show, literally.

"Shark Tank" season 9 will debut with a two-hour episode on Sunday, Oct. 1, on ABC.